Zachary Athekame News: Dishes out assist versus Pisa

Athekame assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory against Pisa.

Athekame stepped up again while filling in for Alexis Saeleamekers (thigh), finding Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a quality delivery to set up the opening goal, recording his first helper of the season. He has launched at least one cross in his last three appearances, totaling nine (five accurate) and posting four key passes, four tackles (one won) and seven clearances in that stretch. The starter will likely be eased back into action, given Athekame's good showings.