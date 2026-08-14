Zachary Athekame News: Loaned to Lyon through 2027

Athekame joined Lyon on loan without an option to buy from AC Milan through June 30, 2027, the club announced.

Athekame came through the Geneva region before joining Neuchatel Xamax in the Swiss second division, then moved to Young Boys in the summer of 2024, where he gained Champions League experience with 8 appearances, including 5 starts. He joined AC Milan the following summer, making 27 Serie A appearances and scoring twice, against Pisa and Genoa, while developing alongside a squad full of internationals. The 21-year-old right back, capped 17 times by Switzerland's U21 side, brings speed, power and versatility to Lyon's setup. Athekame is expected to add depth to coach Paulo Fonseca's backline during his loan spell.