Zachary Athekame News: Scores one goal

Athekame scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Genoa.

Athekame delivered one of the most impactful performances of his season in Sunday's 2-1 win at Genoa, receiving Christian Pulisic's pass in the second half before driving forward and unleashing a powerful long-range strike into the right corner past Justin Bijlow to make it 2-0 and seemingly put the match beyond doubt. The young right wing-back started and completed the full 90 minutes, combining defensive solidity in the first half with the attacking burst that produced the decisive second goal, arguably his most important contribution in a Milan shirt, while also adding one key pass and two tackles. Athekame has now registered two goals and two assists across 26 Serie A appearances this season.