Zachary Athekame News: Sets up teammate against Torino

Athekame assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in 45 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Torino.

Athekame replaced Fikayo Tomori at halftime, as the coach went with a more aggressive scheme, and was involved in his side's final goal, feeding Youssouf Fofana in the box. It's his second assist of the year. He generally backs up Alexis Saelemaekers. He has swung in at least one cross in eight appearances on the trot, amassing 23 deliveries (eight accurate) and posting four shots (zero on target), seven key passes and 11 clearances during that stretch.