Zachary Athekame News: Three crosses off bench

Athekame recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 loss against Napoli.

Athekame subbed onto the pitch in the 62nd minute Monday with the match scoreless, with the hopes that he would provide a spark off the bench. He did provide a decent spark, recording three crosses and one chance created, but it was not enough to overcome the stout Napoli defense. He also recorded two tackles and one clearance in his 28 minutes off the bench.