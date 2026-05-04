Zachary Athekame headshot

Zachary Athekame News: Two shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Athekame had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Sassuolo.

Athekame took a pair of shots and failed to put either on target during Sunday's loss. It was a disappointing day for the team as a whole, and despite his wayward shooting, Athekame was actually productive, with two chances created and four crosses. He will hope to be more efficient with that volume in the coming weeks.

Zachary Athekame
AC Milan
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