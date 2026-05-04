Zachary Athekame News: Two shots in loss
Athekame had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Sassuolo.
Athekame took a pair of shots and failed to put either on target during Sunday's loss. It was a disappointing day for the team as a whole, and despite his wayward shooting, Athekame was actually productive, with two chances created and four crosses. He will hope to be more efficient with that volume in the coming weeks.
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