Zack Steffen Injury: Called up with USA
Steffen has been called up by USA for the match against Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.
Steffen has been the starting goalkeeper this season for Colorado and recorded two clean sheets in four league games but will miss Saturday's match against Portland due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Charlotte on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Adam Beaudry likely starting in goal.
