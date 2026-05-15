Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Steffen is out for the time being due to a shoulder injury, and manager Matt Wells said it's uncertain whether the goalkeeper will be back before the World Cup break, according to Burgundy Wave.

Steffen seems set for a spell on the sidelines due to the injury, as Colorado won't take any risks regarding his availability. Nicholas Defreitas Hansen should move to a starting role as long as Steffen remains out.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
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