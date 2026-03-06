Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen Injury: Out for Galaxy match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Steffen is not an option for Saturday's meeting with LA Galaxy after picking up a shoulder injury, per the MLS player status report.

Steffen is set to face his first absence of the season, which could prove a huge blow for a side that has allowed two goals in as many matches. Nicholas Defreitas Hansen should move into the starting lineup for as long as the main keeper is sidelined.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
