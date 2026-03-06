Zack Steffen Injury: Out for Galaxy match
Steffen is not an option for Saturday's meeting with LA Galaxy after picking up a shoulder injury, per the MLS player status report.
Steffen is set to face his first absence of the season, which could prove a huge blow for a side that has allowed two goals in as many matches. Nicholas Defreitas Hansen should move into the starting lineup for as long as the main keeper is sidelined.
