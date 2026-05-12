Zack Steffen Injury: Out with upper body injury

Steffen has been ruled out for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota United because of an upper body injury.

Steffen is Colorado's starting goalkeeper and one of the more experienced keepers in MLS, so his injury implies a very significant absence for the Rapids. Nicholas Defreitas Hansen will likely start between the posts while the Steffen is unavailable. His return to full health is expected to depend on his recovery progress, and the nature of the upper body problem will determine whether this is a short-term absence or something requiring more time.