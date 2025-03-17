Zack Steffen News: 10 saves in 2-1 win

Steffen had 10 saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Steffen made 10 saves, which helped his side to a 2-1 win. In his three away games so far this season, he has made 19 saves and has only conceded one goal in those three games. Last season, he only kept six clean sheets in total, but already has two from four games.