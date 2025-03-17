Fantasy Soccer
Zack Steffen

Zack Steffen News: 10 saves in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Steffen had 10 saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Steffen made 10 saves, which helped his side to a 2-1 win. In his three away games so far this season, he has made 19 saves and has only conceded one goal in those three games. Last season, he only kept six clean sheets in total, but already has two from four games.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
