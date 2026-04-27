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Zack Steffen News: Allows three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Steffen recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Steffen let in three goals while making five saves during the loss to vancouver on Saturday. He's only made one clean sheet in the last six MLS games played, allowing 12 goals with 17 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Houston for the next league game on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
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