Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen News: Beaten twice in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Steffen registered four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Steffen gave up two goals in Colorado's 2-0 season opener loss to Sounders, first getting beat in the 15th minute when Albert Rusnak capped off a sequence sparked by Paul Rothrock's work to open the space. He was picked apart again just past the hour mark, as Jesus Ferreira whipped in a low cross that found Rothrock for a thunderous finish from point-blank range. To his credit, Steffen kept the scoreline from getting uglier with four strong saves as Seattle hunted for a third, and despite a rough opener overall, he'll try to carry those positives into Saturday's showdown with Portland.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
