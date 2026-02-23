Zack Steffen News: Beaten twice in opener
Steffen registered four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Steffen gave up two goals in Colorado's 2-0 season opener loss to Sounders, first getting beat in the 15th minute when Albert Rusnak capped off a sequence sparked by Paul Rothrock's work to open the space. He was picked apart again just past the hour mark, as Jesus Ferreira whipped in a low cross that found Rothrock for a thunderous finish from point-blank range. To his credit, Steffen kept the scoreline from getting uglier with four strong saves as Seattle hunted for a third, and despite a rough opener overall, he'll try to carry those positives into Saturday's showdown with Portland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Steffen See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation277 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form298 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot312 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492July 11, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490July 3, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Steffen See More