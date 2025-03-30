Zack Steffen News: Brilliant against Charlotte
Steffen registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC.
Steffen was back in goal after representing his country and made a pair of impressive saves to keep the clean sheet against Charlotte. He secured his third clean sheet of the season in five appearances, totaling an impressive 24 saves in the same span. He will look to contribute again on Saturday against Vancouver.
