Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen News: Brilliant against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Steffen registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC.

Steffen was back in goal after representing his country and made a pair of impressive saves to keep the clean sheet against Charlotte. He secured his third clean sheet of the season in five appearances, totaling an impressive 24 saves in the same span. He will look to contribute again on Saturday against Vancouver.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now