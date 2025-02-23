Zack Steffen News: Clean sheet against St. Louis

Steffen recorded five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Steffen opened up the season in strong fashion Saturday, posting five saves and a clean sheet in the scoreless draw. This is already a much better start than last season, as he didn't see a clean sheet until eight games into the season and only saw two clean sheets. He will face Dallas on Saturday in their next contest, who took down Houston 2-1 in their opener.