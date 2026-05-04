Zack Steffen News: Concedes once Saturday
Steffen had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Houston Dynamo.
Steffen conceded one goal Saturday, a Lawrence Ennali strike from outside the box in the 72nd minute. That was the only goal scored in the contest. Steffen also made four saves for the fourth time this season, including his second match in a row. He faces a favorable matchup Saturday versus St. Louis City, a side which has scored just nine goals through 10 matches this season.
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