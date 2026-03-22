Zack Steffen News: Concedes one against Kansas City
Steffen made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Steffen would earn two saves Saturday but failed to keep the clean sheet, still allowing a first-half goal. This comes after a clean sheet last outing, remaining at one this season. He will likely remain in the starting role after returning from injury, with their next contest after the international break against Toronto on April 4.
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