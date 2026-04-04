Zack Steffen News: Concedes three including own goal
Steffen recorded three saves and allowed three goals, but also 1 an own goal in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Toronto FC.
Steffen did make three saves in this game but his own goal was instrumental in Colorado losing this contest. He has an interesting matchup against a Houston Dynamo team which has struggled to contain opponents but has scored eight goals in five matches entering Saturday's games.
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