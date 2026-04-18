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Zack Steffen News: Concedes three without a safe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Steffen allowed three goals without making a save during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Miami.

Steffen allowed two goals in the first half and one in the second as Colorado dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts. Colorado head to LAFC on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
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