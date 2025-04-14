Zack Steffen News: Concedes two against San Diego
Steffen had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win against San Diego FC.
Steffen was okay Saturday but did enough to see the win, notching two saves and two goals allowed in his 90 minutes of work. This makes it two straight appearances without a clean sheet, remaining at three this campaign. He will look to make it four when facing Houston on April 19.
