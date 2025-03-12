Zack Steffen News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Steffen recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.
Steffen made four saves to help Colorado win on the road, and now has 11 over three starts. The goalkeeper logged his second clean sheet in the season as well. He will now look to keep the momentum at San Jose on Saturday.
