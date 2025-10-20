Steffen had a great first half but couldn't do much to stop Heung-Min Son powerful strike from close range in the 42nd minute. Then, he was incredibly unlucky when a rebound off the post left Andrew Moran with a simple task to slot the ball into the empty net to rob his team the win and a playoff spot. Despite the lack of collective success. the Steffen enjoyed a nice individual campaign as he led all starting goalkeepers in saves per game, with 4.0 and even the slightest improvement on Colorado's defensive line could allow him to do even better next year.