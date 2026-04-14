Zack Steffen News: Makes six saves in win
Steffen recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 6-2 win against Houston Dynamo.
Steffen made a season-high six saves to help Colorado win at home. The goalkeeper conceded twice and still has only one clean sheet after five starts. He will now look to keep things rolling against Inter Miami on Saturday.
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