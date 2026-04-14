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Zack Steffen News: Makes six saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Steffen recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 6-2 win against Houston Dynamo.

Steffen made a season-high six saves to help Colorado win at home. The goalkeeper conceded twice and still has only one clean sheet after five starts. He will now look to keep things rolling against Inter Miami on Saturday.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
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