Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen News: One save in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Steffen registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Steffen logged a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at LAFC, coming up with just one save on the night to lock in his second shutout of the season across seven appearances. He was tested in the second half when he denied Mathieu Choiniere after the LAFC attacker rattled the crossbar on the initial effort. Steffen now looks to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup against Vancouver.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Steffen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Steffen See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
336 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
357 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024