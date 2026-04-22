Zack Steffen News: One save in draw

Steffen registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Steffen logged a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at LAFC, coming up with just one save on the night to lock in his second shutout of the season across seven appearances. He was tested in the second half when he denied Mathieu Choiniere after the LAFC attacker rattled the crossbar on the initial effort. Steffen now looks to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup against Vancouver.