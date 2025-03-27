Zack Steffen News: Ready for action
Steffen (international duty) is back in Colorado and is an option moving forward, his club posted.
Steffen has returned from the USMNT after their disappointing international break and is back in training with the Rapids. He should now be considered fit for the club and available moving forward. The goalkeeper made 21 saves and secured two clean sheets in the first four games of the season and will aim to continue that good form against Charlotte on Saturday.
