Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen News: Starting against

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Steffen (shoulder) is in the starting XI for Saturday's trip to Kansas City.

Steffen has been struggling with a shoulder injury in recent weeks and is now back in the starting XI. The goalkeeper is the clear first choice whenever he's fully fit and he was moved straight back to the starting XI. He's looking for his second clean sheet of the campaign.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Steffen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Steffen See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
303 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
324 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
338 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024