Zack Steffen News: Starting against
Steffen (shoulder) is in the starting XI for Saturday's trip to Kansas City.
Steffen has been struggling with a shoulder injury in recent weeks and is now back in the starting XI. The goalkeeper is the clear first choice whenever he's fully fit and he was moved straight back to the starting XI. He's looking for his second clean sheet of the campaign.
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