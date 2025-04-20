Fantasy Soccer
Zack Steffen News: Terrific between the posts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Steffen made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Steffen had one of his best performances of the season against Houston on Saturday. The 30 year old did concede two goals, but he made five saves, two diving saves, three from inside his own box, and ended up with a goals prevented total of 1.07. Steffen has three clean sheets in eight MLS starts this season, as well as the eighth-best save percentage among MLS goalkeepers.

