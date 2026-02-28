Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen News: Three saves in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Steffen kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.

Steffen helped Colorado to their first win of the season by blanking Portland on Saturday. The keeper has allowed two goals while combining for seven saves over the opening two matches of the campaign. The Rapids take on the Galaxy at home next Saturday.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Steffen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Steffen See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
282 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
303 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
317 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024