Zack Steffen News: Three saves in clean sheet
Steffen kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.
Steffen helped Colorado to their first win of the season by blanking Portland on Saturday. The keeper has allowed two goals while combining for seven saves over the opening two matches of the campaign. The Rapids take on the Galaxy at home next Saturday.
