Zack Steffen News: Three saves in loss
Steffen recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Steffen stopped three of the five shots he faced during Saturday's one-sided loss to Vancouver. The goalkeeper was always facing a tall order against a solid Vancouver attack, and it went about as expected. Steffen hasn't been a shining star for Colorado, but he remains the unquestioned top choice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now