Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen News: Three saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Steffen recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Steffen stopped three of the five shots he faced during Saturday's one-sided loss to Vancouver. The goalkeeper was always facing a tall order against a solid Vancouver attack, and it went about as expected. Steffen hasn't been a shining star for Colorado, but he remains the unquestioned top choice.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now