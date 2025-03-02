Zack Steffen News: Two saves, three goals conceded

Steffen recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Dallas.

Steffen logged five saves and a clean sheet during Colorado's first 2025 game. Saturday included the Rapids' second 2025 matchup, and it indicates his form significantly dipped. Fewer saves and more goals conceded against FC Dallas mean Steffen must try to bounce back during Colorado's next game, currently scheduled for March 8 at Austin.