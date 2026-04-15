Zaid Romero News: Picks up three-match ban
Romero picked up a three-match ban following his red card received against Levante, according to the RFEF.
Romero will miss the next three games against Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano after receiving a three-match ban following the bad words he said to the referee in Monday's clash against Levante. Sebastian Boselli is expected to hold a larger role in the back line until he returns from suspension
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