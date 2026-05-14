Zaid Romero News: Scores in Wednesday's win
Romero scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Mallorca.
Romero scored his first goal of the season Wednesday, a header in the 63rd minute assisted by Luis Milla. It was the only shot he took in the match. He played well on the defensive end too, recording seven clearances, two interceptions and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.
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