Zaid Romero News: Sent off in defeat

Romero received a red card during Monday's 1-0 loss to Levante.

Romero was booked twice in the second half after an eventful defensive performance during the late week 31 game. Therefore, the center-back will be banned for the next trip to Real Sociedad, in which either Sebastian Boselli or Allan Nyom could take his place. The Argentinian made 11 consecutive starts before this ban, so he'll likely return to the lineup when he's available again in an April 25 clash with Barcelona.