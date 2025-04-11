Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Aiming return against Reims

Aboukhlal (hamstring) is back in team training and is aiming a return against Reims next Sunday, coach Carles Martinez said in the press conference.

Aboukhlal has resumed team training this week and is feeling good but Saturday's match against Lille comes too soon for him. He is targeting a return for next Sunday's clash against Reims. Once fully fit the Moroccan winger is expected to slot back into the starting lineup for Toulouse.