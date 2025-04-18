Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Doubtful Sunday

Aboukhlal is a doubt for Sunday's trip to Reims, according to manager Carlos Martinez Novell.

Aboukhlal is in doubt for Sunday's trip due to the same hamstring injury that has plagued him over the last month. The midfielder would be one of the first names on the team sheet if deemed fully fit. It's unclear what the exact timeline for Aboukhlal's return is, but he could be back as soon as Sunday.