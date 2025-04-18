Fantasy Soccer
Zakaria Aboukhlal headshot

Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Doubtful Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Aboukhlal is a doubt for Sunday's trip to Reims, according to manager Carlos Martinez Novell.

Aboukhlal is in doubt for Sunday's trip due to the same hamstring injury that has plagued him over the last month. The midfielder would be one of the first names on the team sheet if deemed fully fit. It's unclear what the exact timeline for Aboukhlal's return is, but he could be back as soon as Sunday.

Zakaria Aboukhlal
Toulouse
