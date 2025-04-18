Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Likely Sunday

Aboukhlal will likely be back available for Sunday's trip to Reims, according to manager Carlos Martinez Novell. "Zakaria is training with the squad as usual. Obviously, he wouldn't mind a few more weeks of preparation to get back into the swing of things, but he's applying to be in the squad this weekend."

Aboukhlal will likely make his return in Sunday's trip following the hamstring injury that has plagued him over the last month. The midfielder would be one of the first names on the team sheet if deemed fully fit. That said, it is unlikely to see him start the game from scratch, but he is expected to get minutes if deemed fit enough.