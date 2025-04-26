Fantasy Soccer
Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Not available against Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Aboukhlal (undisclosed) doesn't feature in the squad list for Sunday's game against Nantes.

Aboukhlal will miss Sunday's clash due to undisclosed reasons after not making the squad list. It is unsure if this is a setback from his previous hamstring injury or a new one. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extend of that issue and if he has to miss time. If this is the case, Shavy Babicka will continue seeing a greater role in the frontline for Toulouse until he returns.

Zakaria Aboukhlal
Toulouse
