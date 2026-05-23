Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Out for Juventus match
Aboukhlal (knee) is rehabbing in the Netherlands, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Aboukhlal underwent surgery in late February and requires more time to recover. He has had just one solid stretch in his maiden Serie A season and concludes it with seven shots (two on target), three chances created, 22 tackles and 18 crosses (two accurate) in 15 appearances (six starts).
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