Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Still out with hamstring injury

Aboukhlal sustained a hamstring injury that forced him off against Le Havre and kept him out of Sunday's match against Angers. He will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Toulouse, though coach Carles Martinez said in a press conference that the issue is not serious and he could return next week, La Depeche reports. "It is nothing serious but still too early for him."

