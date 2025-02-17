Zakaria Aboukhlal News: Attempts five shots

Aboukhlal had five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Aboukhlal attempted a team-high five shots (one on goal) Saturday as Toulouse fell 1-0 at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. The attacking midfielder has not recorded a goal-contribution over his last six league appearances (six starts). Over that span, Aboukhlal has attempted 16 shots (five on target) and created three chances.