Zakaria Aboukhlal

Zakaria Aboukhlal News: Attempts five shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Aboukhlal had five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Aboukhlal attempted a team-high five shots (one on goal) Saturday as Toulouse fell 1-0 at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. The attacking midfielder has not recorded a goal-contribution over his last six league appearances (six starts). Over that span, Aboukhlal has attempted 16 shots (five on target) and created three chances.

Zakaria Aboukhlal
Toulouse
More Stats & News
