Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zakaria Aboukhlal headshot

Zakaria Aboukhlal News: Scores stunner in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Aboukhlal scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Le Havre. He was subbed off due to injury in the 70th minute.

Aboukhlal opened the scoring in spectacular fashion on Sunday, netting a bicycle kick in the 9th minute. This goal marked his seventh of the season, and he also drew three faults, a season-high. He will look to contribute again on Sunday against Angers.

Zakaria Aboukhlal
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now