Zakaria Aboukhlal News: Scores stunner in victory

Aboukhlal scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Le Havre. He was subbed off due to injury in the 70th minute.

Aboukhlal opened the scoring in spectacular fashion on Sunday, netting a bicycle kick in the 9th minute. This goal marked his seventh of the season, and he also drew three faults, a season-high. He will look to contribute again on Sunday against Angers.