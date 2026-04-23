Zakaria Taifi News: Lucky assist against Charlotte
Taifi assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Charlotte FC.
By attempting a volley shot just before the game's 20-minute mark, Taifi fluffed yet touched the ball, which went to an open Luis Otavio, who subsequently scored Orlando's first goal. Even though it may have been a case of luck over skill, Taifi will take that, especially with his reserve role and despite an assist earlier in the team's 2026 season.
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