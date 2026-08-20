Zan Kolmanic News: Starts, assists off bench

Kolmanic assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.

Kolmanic made his first MLS appearance since May, logging 79 minutes and providing an assist in Wednesday's win. He started at center back ahead of Oleksandr Svatok, who was rested for workload management. He's mostly been a bench option for Austin, with just three starts across 10 league appearances.