Zane Monlouis Injury: Forced off in draw

Monlouis left Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes following a collision in the final minutes of the game, according to Touchline TFC.

Monlouis has picked up a potential blow and is now doubtful for upcoming contests. The defender has been busy in recent action, logging more than 80 minutes in each of the last five MLS matches. If he's eventually ruled out, Toronto will lose a regular all-around contributor, with his spot likely taken by a fit-again Walker Zimmerman.