Zane Monlouis Injury: Forced off Saturday

Monlouis was replaced after struggling with apparent muscular problems in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Cincinnati.

Monlouis is at risk of missing upcoming MLS action, although his status is unclear ahead of an April 18 clash against Austin. In case his injury is significant, he'll be sidelined for the first time since Feb. 22 after a streak of six appearances (three starts). With Walker Zimmerman (undisclosed) also in doubt, youngster Lazar Stefanovic may be in line for more involvement if neither of the injured players returns in the short term.