Zane Monlouis Injury: Out Saturday
Monlouis (lower body) is out for Saturday's match versus Minnesota United, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.
A lower-body injury will sideline Monlouis for Saturday's match versus Minnesota United. This will be the 21-year-old defender's third consecutive missed game after previously making his first three starts of the season. He is expected to be replaced by Sigurd Rosted in central defense.
