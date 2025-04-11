Fantasy Soccer
Zane Monlouis headshot

Zane Monlouis Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 1:00pm

Monlouis (lower body) is out for Saturday's match versus Minnesota United, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

A lower-body injury will sideline Monlouis for Saturday's match versus Minnesota United. This will be the 21-year-old defender's third consecutive missed game after previously making his first three starts of the season. He is expected to be replaced by Sigurd Rosted in central defense.

Zane Monlouis
Toronto FC
