Zane Monlouis Injury: Remains out

Monlouis (adductor) started in pre-season friendlies but remains out for the time being due to injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Monlouis logged minutes in pre-season friendlies, signaling he had shaken off his adductor issue, but the defender is still sidelined for now. That is a setback for Toronto, as he was a regular fixture in the starting XI last season and his absence trims down the competition and depth along the back line. That said, with the club bringing in Walker Zimmerman during the transfer window, Monlouis could be facing a tighter battle for minutes once he is fully cleared and back in the mix.