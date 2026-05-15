Zane Monlouis Injury: Suffering from knee concern

Monlouis is questionable for Saturday's match against Charlotte due to a knee injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Monlouis is a new addition to Toronto's report in the questionable column, which is notable because with twelve players already ruled out, essentially anyone left available for the club is critical. He's a younger player with an established role recently, but his availability this weekend matters to Toronto simply being able to field a competitive lineup. This could force Nicksoen Gomis to start just after returning from injury.