Zane Monlouis headshot

Zane Monlouis Injury: Trains partially

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Monlouis (lower body) is involved in parts of team training Friday ahead of Saturday's match against New York City FC, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Monlouis is making some progress after suffering a lower body injury, as the defender was back in parts of training Friday. This is solid news after his three match absence, as he is on the verge of a return. He will likely be a late call for Saturday's match, with his availability decided just before game time.

Zane Monlouis
Toronto FC
