Zane Monlouis Injury: Trains partially

Monlouis (lower body) is involved in parts of team training Friday ahead of Saturday's match against New York City FC, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Monlouis is making some progress after suffering a lower body injury, as the defender was back in parts of training Friday. This is solid news after his three match absence, as he is on the verge of a return. He will likely be a late call for Saturday's match, with his availability decided just before game time.