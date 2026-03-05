Zane Monlouis News: Features in second half

Monlouis (adductor) played the whole second half in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Vancouver, confirming he is back fit for Toronto.

Monlouis logged one tackle, one interception and one clearance during his full half of action in Sunday's loss to the Whitecaps, a performance that confirmed he has fully shaken off the adductor injury and is back in the mix moving forward. The defender had been a regular starter before the setback and now looks set to regain that role for Toronto again.